Court remands man for alleged incest

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Monday ordered that a 46-year-old man, Mathew Maigida, be remanded in a correctional facility for having sex with his daughter for seven years and threatening to kill her.

Maigida, who resides in Zonkwa in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, is charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with incest and defilement.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, did not take the plea of Maigida, for want in jurisdiction. Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He adjourned the matter until Nov.22 for further mention.

Earlier, the NSCDC Counsel, Mr Marcus Audu told the court that the victim reported the matter at the corps’ office on Oct.10.

Audu said Maigida had been having forceful sexual intercourse with his 17-year-old daughter from 2014 when she was 10.

He noted that the suspect also threatened to kill the girl if she mentions it to anyone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 307 and 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.