ASUU ”conditionally” calls off 8-month old strike

Advertisement



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its eight-month-old strike conditionally.

A former President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

”The union will issue a statement to that effect as soon as possible,” he said

He said union decided to suspend the strike during a meeting of its leadership that started on Thursday night and lasted into the early hours of Friday.

The meeting was called by the union to determine its next line of action after its state branches met over the Court of Appeal ruling on Oct. 7.

Also, the Chairman of ASUU in the University of Abuja, Prof. Kasim Umar confirmed the suspension.

He said the National ASUU President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke will brief newsmen.

The Court of Appeal had ordered ASUU to suspend the strike before its appeal of the ruling ordering lecturers to resume work can be heard.

Members of the union’s National Executive Committee, which comprises the chairmen of the state chapters and members of the national executive, attended the meeting at the ASUU National Secretariat in Abuja.

NAN reports that ASUU began the strike on Feb. 14, 2022

NAN reports that appellate court, in a ruling delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Hamma Barka, stressed that it would not entertain any appeal from ASUU, until it obeyed the order of the National Industrial Court, NIC.