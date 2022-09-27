Prof. Okey Ikechukwu to Deliver Keynote Lecture at the Frontier Discourse 2.0

Advertisement

The Host Organising Committee of the Frontier Discourse Public Lecture and Awards has announced Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, as the Keynote Speaker for the second edition of the Lecture.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Committee, Chijioke Ilegbune.

Ilegbune stated that Prof. Okey Ikechukwu will speak on the topic, “The Purpose of Power: Ambition for Common Good and Our Culture of Silence and Endurance”. He also said the Public Lecture and Awards will hold on Saturday, November 12, 2022, by 11am, at De Dome Event Centre, Edward Nnaji Street, New Haven, Enugu.

Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, mni, is a Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development and a Visiting Professor of Social and Management Sciences. He is a member of This Day Newspaper Editorial Board, with over 3000 published newspaper articles across several media platforms.

He is also the Executive Director of Development Specs Academy, Training Partner of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Associate Faculty of the Nigerian defense Academy (NDA) and Academic Resource at the Army War College

A Chartered and Internationally Certified Management Consultant with reciprocal recognition to practice in over 50 countries, Prof. Ikechukwu is a Fellow of the following Institutes; The International Institute of Management Consultants (FIIMC); Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC); The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); The Nigerian Army Resource Centre; and an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

He also has a Ph.D in Philosophy; He obtained a straight Doctoral Degree, after his first degree, without a Masters Degree.

Prof Ikechukwu also has the following further, post-doctoral, academic exposures, among others: Leadership and Service Delivery (Graduate Institute of Management and Technology, GIMT, Johannesburg); International Leadership (Leadership Institute, Arlington Virginia, USA); Executive Communication (Harvard University, USA); Conflict Management in the Workplace (Vital Smarts, USA); Character and Personality Development (Josephson Institute, USA); Effective Public Speaking (American Management Association (AMA) USA).

Prof. Ikechukwu, mni, was, at various times, a Lecturer at the University of Lagos; a member of The Guardian Newspapers Editorial Board; Acting Chairman of The Guardian Newspapers Editorial Board and Editorial Page Editor; Chairman of The Comet (now The Nation) Newspapers Editorial Board and Editorial Page Editor; General Manager of Clout Communications Ltd; Special Assistant to the Minister of Transport; Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation; Special Assistant to the Presidential Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters; Consultant to the Presidential Communications Unit in the Presidency; Head of Communications in the Federal Ministry of Education; Policy and Strategy Consultant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Chairman of Skylab Communications Consult; Director General of the International Institute of Leadership and Governance.

He sits on the Boards of the Nigerian Karate Association (NKA) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Management Board of Anambra Broadcasting Service; Management Board of Anambra Newspapers corporation.

Ilegbune listed and thanked corporate bodies, establishments and businesses who are official partners in the event: Selonnes Consult, Ingrace Group, Service Accord Initiative, Human Development Centre, Steve Oruruo Foundation, Wears Africana, Games By Summer, Anchor News, Journalist 101, Igbo Radio, Nani Boi Studios, CEO Media Agency and Skitech Media Agency, while calling on more corporate bodies willing to partner to feel free to reach out to the Magazine.

Assuring that the event on November 12 will be streamed live across social media networks; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, he asked interested attendees to reserve their seats through https://forms.gle/Vot1qCtw2neeeN1v7