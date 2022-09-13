Lagos Assembly gives 2-day ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu’s commissioner

Advertisement

The Lagos State House of Assembly has given a two-day ultimatum to the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi to appear before it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summon followed the commissioner’s refusal to honour previous invitations extended to him by the assembly.

The house issued the order sequel to a motion moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure, Mr Wahab Jomoh at plenary on Tuesday.

Wahab described as unacceptable, the commissioner’s incessant refusal to honour the invitations extended to him by his committee.

Jimoh told his colleagues that the commissioner had always made the committee’s oversight functions difficult with his refusal to honour invitations and present needed documents.

He said: ”It will be noted that it is this house that approved his appointment but the commissioner has refused to submit the mid-year budget report for review and appraisal.

“Currently, the ministry has been invited but as I am talking, the commissioner has refused to honour the invitation.

“I want to suggest that my committee be made to carry out a comprehensive investigation.

“While the house should also place on hold, the confirmation of his appointment pending when the investigation is concluded.”

Supporting him, another lawmaker, Mr Bisi Yusuff, noted that the legislature was the most important arm of government in a democracy and, as such, must be respected.

Commenting, Mr Adewale Temitope, noted that the primary responsibility of the house, beyond representation, was oversight.

He suggested that the commissioner be made to appear to defend why he did not honour previous invitations.

In his contribution, Mr Abiodun Tobun urged the house to allow a full-scale investigation into the commissioner’s activities in office for treating the house with levity.

His positions were supported by Mr Adedamola Kasunmu, Mr Sa’ad Olumo and Mr Victor Akande.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the commissioner to appear with all necessary documents on Thursday.

“I have listened to your submissions and I want to appeal to the chairman and the committee members to sheathe their anger on him.

“We should give him another opportunity to appear before you on Thursday, unfailingly.

“The commissioner should also appear with all necessary documents,” the speaker appealed.

In a related development, the house read the Lagos State Electric Bill and the Office of the Public Defenders Amendment Bill for the first time.

It also took the presentation of a report of the Victim Assistance and Witness Protection Bill.