Nothing wrong if ASUU is proscribed – By Stephen Shaibu Ojate

I am a keen observer of the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has lingered for months now which the Union ascribed as pro-student interest. The strike action no doubt has come with lots of dramas and this has reality divided the populace.

The mild drama as displayed by the duo has not helped anyone. The ASUU is recalcitrant while the government on their part exhibit high level of stubbornness. This uncompromising attitude of both party has worsen the situation and this account to the prolong strike action.

To resolve the impasse, many public commentators have come with ideas on how to resolve the current strike action and all these have come to brick wall. Recall that Ahmed Isah, the founder and Berekete radio programme months ago intervened on the current action and advocate voluntary public donation to fund and finance the critical needs of the Universities. This was applauded by many with donation coming from different quotas as Nigerians generally perceived that Federal Government has no financial well-withal to fulfil all the demands of ASUU. This brilliant idea of his despite being accepted by many was rejected by ASUU.

Even last week, the Parent Union of University Students came with a similar idea declaring their readiness to voluntarily contribute N10, 000 each to support the infrastructural development in the Universities. This suggestion was as well being rejected ASUU and one is therefore left amazed on the motive behind this action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities. Their rigid posture no doubt has made many to start withdrawing their support from them.

One salient issue which has prompted this writer to come with this write-up was on the position of legal human-right activist, Femi Falana (SAN), saying ASUU cannot be proscribed despite their recalcitrant nature. To me, Femi Falana got it all wrong. Is ASUU anyway different from Student Union Government as we observed in School?

It is well known to my reader that many institutions in Nigeria on several occasions had banned Student Union Government’s activities when their continue co-existence was believe to jeopardise the smooth running of the School. Thus, nothing wrong also if individual university in Nigeria put a ban on ASUU activities just like they normally do to SUG.

To me, ASUU is going beyond their boundary and I support their banning just like the way school authority normally handles Student Union Government. Their activities should be stop if we want to have academic calendar devoid of strike action.

They are problematic and any Lecturer who is not comfortable with that and revote over their banning, I suggest Governor Bello style in Kogi State by lying off those disgruntled Lecturers out of School and replace with those who are ready to teach without engaging in ASUU activities. I hold this opinion because there are many ways to press for improve welfare or increment of salaries than this unending frequent strike action which has shattered the dream of innocent Students.

Stephen Shaibu Ojate is a Journalist and public affairs commentator writes from Abuja. He is reachable on phone call 09056202714 and whatsapp 09075716236