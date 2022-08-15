Waste Evacuation: Oyo Govt Confirms Verification of 120 Private Waste Collectors

Advertisement

…introduces a more robust door-to-door waste management architecture

The Oyo State Government, today, announced that One-hundred and twenty private waste collectors have been verified, adding that they will work with the new waste management consultant.

This Honourable Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, dropped the hint during a live programme on a radio station in Ibadan.

Olatubosun argued that the new Zero Waste Zero Budget Initiative, driven by Mottainai Recycling Ltd, was aimed at bringing genuine PSPs into the sector, which will relieve the government of the huge burden in the State’s waste management.

Dr. Olatubosun said the Oyo State Government did not embark on a solo operation, as adequate consultation was made with Private Sector Participants (PSPs) and other stakeholders before the PSPs were asked to reapply.

“Before embarking on this verification process, the State government consulted all PSPs”, he said.

Speaking further, Olatubosun said that the newly verified waste collectors will commence door-to-door waste collection and evacuation across the state this month, to augment the work already being done by Mottainai Recycling Ltd in mopping up the medians.

Olatubosun also said this new development confirms that the State Government and PSPs, are not at loggerheads over the introduction of Zero Waste Zero Budget Initiative.

He added that the verification exercise came barely three months after the State Government terminated the contract of PSPs in the state, saying most of them do not have capacities to manage the waste generated in the state.

Olatubosun said: “We want to reassure you that the new waste consultant, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, is an experienced waste manager. With the recently verified PSPs, they will consolidate the Oyo State Government’s waste management architecture. Everybody must work together to keep Oyo State clean.”

The Commissioner further asserted that the new policy is aimed at managing, protecting and sustaining development of Oyo State waste and landfill sector.

Olatubosun therefore urged the verified waste collectors to be ready for work and set aside any misgivings, assuring them of Government’s support to achieve a cleaner Oyo State.