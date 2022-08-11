Soludo Takes Demolition Exercise to Nnewi, Marks NASPA Shops, Others

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The government of Anambra State has steered her demolition train towards the Nnewi commercial city, as more structures have been marked for demolition in the state.

The marked structures were said to be illegally-constructed shops located in areas known as NASPA (New Auto Spare Parts Association), F-Line (Agbedo United Traders Association), and Zone-14, all in Nnewi.

Marking of the structures was supervised by the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Obinna Ngonadi, accompanied by the Chairman of the Anambra State Physical Planning Board (ANSPPB) Barr. Chike Maduekwe, among other officers of the Ministry and the Board.

Speaking during the exercise, Commissioner noted that government facilities in NASPA market Nnewi were mishandled, while people keep accusing government of not building infrastructures and facilities in the market.

According to him, NASPA office secretariat was built by Anambra State Government, but the ground floor has been converted to shops and sold to private individuals, without the approval of the government. He also revealed that the fire service office built inside the same market by the state government has been converted to shops and sold off, while the fire truck inside cannot be moved because of blocked spaces.

It was also observed at the market that parking spaces for vehicles have been filled up with containers, shop extensions and attachments causing obstructions and nuisance inside the market. Dr. Ngonadi therefore urgently called on the caretaker committee executives of the market and their taskforce to immediately remove those unauthorized shanties and structures.

The Commissioner further warned that the state government would dissolve and appoint new executives who are ready to help government achieve its vision, if the current executives fail to comply with the directives of removing the illegal structures.

Barr. Maduekwe, on his own part, ordered that all the illegal shops inside NASPA, Agbedo United, F-Line and Zone-14 be marked for demolition, for not meeting the standards and securing the approval of the State Physical Planning Board.