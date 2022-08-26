No Gold Was Discovered in Anambra — Soludo Debunks Media Reports

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has debunked recent the media reports alleging that a large deposit of gold was recently discovered in the state.

Recall that the media was recently awashed with publications that gold reserve estimated to be over 20 million tonnes and worth over $900 trillion has been discovered in a part of Anambra State, identified as Ehamufu.

The publication also described Gov. Soludo as the Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum alleged that the Governor briefed journalists on the discovery.

However, Soludo, in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, debunked and described the news as fake.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a fictitious and fallacious write-up with the above heading which has been making the rounds in some social media handles.

“The publication alleged that Gold reserve estimated to be over twenty (20) million tonnes and worth over $900 trillion has been discovered in Ehamufu, Anambra State.

“The imaginary writer went ahead to allege that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, in his capacity as Chairman of the South East Governors’ forum, briefed newsmen at the end of a meeting of the Forum.

“Consequently, based on the above misleading report, the Government of Anambra State, for clarity, would like to state as follows:

“Ehamufu is not in Anambra State.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is not the Chairman of South East Governors’ forum, neither did he brief newsmen of any meeting held by the Forum or phantom discovery of Gold reserves in Ehamufu, Anambra State, as allegedly claimed by the writer(s).

“The entire news story including every statement or quotations allegedly attributed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo are mere falsehoods without an iota of truth.

“The general public is hereby advised to discountenance and disregard these claims as a figment of the writer’s imagination. The entire news item remains a mischievously cooked up story with the clear intention to mislead the general public.

“There are various official channels through which the activities, statements and policy directions of the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, are communicated. These channels are public knowledge.

“For emphasis, the general public is again advised to completely disregard the news story and every material therein as a fake news item.”