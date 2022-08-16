FRSC confirm 9 people died, 13 injured in Bauchi fatal accident

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi State Command has confirmed the death of nine people, 13 sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident that occurred at the Kwanan Shettu along the Postikum – Azare expressway .

Bauchi sector commandant of the road safety Yusuf Abdullahi who sent a report of the incident to reporters in Bauchi , said that the accident occurred

22 Km on the tied road involving a DAF trailer with registration number KTG 08 XC and a commercial Toyota Hiace

“a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report from RS12.11, Azare station, signed by Assistant Route Commander ARC A Maga, Unit Commander in Azare, stated that the crash occurred on Monday, 15/08/2022 at 2107hrs but was reported at 2114hrs with the arrival time of FRSC personnel to the scene was at 2146hrs which was 10 minutes as response time.

The report said the trailer is of the fleet of BUA group of companies driven by one Alhaji Sani Ali while the probable cause of the accident was speed limit violation (SLV).

He said “The accident involved 22 people made up of 21 male adults and 1 female adult out which 9 male adults were killed while 13 comprising 12 Male Adults and 1 female adult were injured at various degrees”.

The report said that the victims were evacuated to Federal Medical Center (FMC), Azare for treatment , where a medical Doctor confirmed nine people dead.