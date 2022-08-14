2023: minority groups support, Atiku, Bala Mohammed

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A coalition of minority ethnic groups in Bauchi State with

membership that cuts across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, has unanimously pledged their votes in the 2023 General elections to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential candidate and Governor Bala Mohammed of the State for a second term.

Addressing journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ Secretariat on Sunday, leader of the group, Hon Samuel J. Haruna, disclosed that the minority ethnic groups met and unanimously endorsed Governor Mohammed at their recent meeting.

“With about three million

members, our membership cut across every strata of society – leaders of thought,

captains of industry, the academia, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, and

youths, with notable personalities,” Haruna said.

The leader of ethnic minorities who was in company with Engineer Dabo Yakubu Dabs, spokesperson, Yohanna Bogoro, Secretary,

Yohanna A.Bororo, Yusuf Iliya, Youth Leader and Maryam Laraba Tanimu, Women Leader, said the group has critically evaluated and reviewed the

performance of Governor Mohammed in three years and scored his administration high.

“Our assessment is based on nine criteria that include

proactive approach to security, infrastructures, water supply, healthcare, economic

empowerment, education, Agriculture, Inclusive governance and regional

integration,”he said.

“Governor Mohammed has performed well, far beyond expectations. He has done

in three and half years, what others could not do in eight years.

“In view of the

foregoing reasons, and several others too numerous to mention, we unanimously

adopt and endorse him for second term of four years.

“We therefore call on all sons and daughters of the state at home and abroad to join

hands with us to ensure the governor’s success in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

We want to commend him for the remarkable and exemplary way he has piloted the

affairs of our dear State and expressed gratitude to him for the monumental

infrastructural development evidenced in numerous road constructions across the

state.We also expressed full satisfaction with the prudent manner he has managed

merger resources of the state culminating in the prompt payment of salaries of civil

servants. We equally lauded him for his proactive approach and responsesto security

matters which is responsible for the peace and security of lives and prosperity being

enjoyed in the State as well as inclusive leadership style, which is “unprecedented”

in the history of the state, and we urge him to continue to sustain the good works.

We cannot but also appreciate him for always placing the interest of the state first

in every policy of his administration.

In conclusion, the foregoing and many more reasons formed the bedrock of our

decision together with the leadership of various minority tribes, to use this medium,

to pass our vote of confidence and endorsement on His Exellency Senator Bala

Abdulkadir Mohammad(CON), Kauran Bauchi and the Jagaba of Katagum for

another well-deserved term of four years. We call on all to desist from party politics

and to place the interest of the state above any other interest. Let all join hands with

the people’s Governor in restoring the lost glory of our dear state.