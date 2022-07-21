Uzodimma flags off Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia, Orlu/Mgbee/Akokwa roads Tuesday

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma will Tuesday, July 26, 2022, embark on another milestone in road infrastructure development in Imo State as he flags off the Owerri/Mbaise/Umuahia and Orlu/Mgbe/Akokwa roads.

The idea is to ensure that all major towns and communities as well as economic activities therein are linked to smooth and accessible roads in Imo State.

The Owerri/Orlu and Owerri/Okigwe roads that are major economic arteries linking Imo State to other states in the country are today wearing new looks, courtesy of Governor Uzodimma.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, which was presided over by Governor Uzodimma, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said all arrangements had been concluded for the flag-off of the two roads, noting that when completed the 3-R administration of Governor Uzodimma must have given Imo people the best of road infrastructure and consequently economic boost.

He also said the Exco was glad to note that Imo State is to earn $11million from the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme of World Bank because of the prudent and transparent implementation of her annual budget.

“It is under this administration that Imo State has been getting money from the World Bank programme of SFTAS and Imo State is the best in the South East on this programme which is commendable,” Emelumba said.

Emelumba was joined at the briefing by the Commissioners for Science and Technology, Prof. Ginikanwa Nwogu; Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. C. C. Osuala; Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Princess Rabbi Ibrahim; Chief Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu and Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachuku.

Emelumba said that Council also charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work harder, look inwards and plug all loopholes of revenue leakages responsible for the dwindling Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in their establishment.

“This is a directive for them to wake up on their responsibilities.”

The Commissioner equally said that Exco noted with delight that the construction of the new Abattoir is in progress as the design and logistics for the take-off of the project are almost ready.

Other decisions of the Exco, Emelumba informed, include the approval given for the establishment of a Finishing School in Imo State for graduates and other school leavers to learn skills and entrepreneurship, in addition to whatever certificate they must have acquired from the tertiary and other institutions.

“Before the end of the month, His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma will embark on the tour of the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State to feel the pulse of the people and see first hand how things are going on in the Local Government Areas,” he explained.

Finally, the Information Commissioner hinted that the State is embarking on update of the Social Register to capture the vulnerable and the less privileged who are supposed to benefit from the National Social Security Provisions of the Federal Government.

Explaining further the gains of the Social Register, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Princess Rabbi Ibrahim said “the update became necessary to make it more effective and to bring in those left outside among the poorest of the poor who are supposed to benefit from the World Bank Programme of Conditional Cash Transfer.”

On the parameters that qualify a State to get the SFTAS fund, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. C. C. Osuala, explained that “the budget must be community-based where the people make input, the physically challenged and the less privileged captured and most importantly, the budget can be accessed online by the World Bank and all those who are interested in its performance.”