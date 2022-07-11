In Awka, Anglican Church of Redemption Unveils New Anthem

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The entire congregation of the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday, stood with ovation and gladness to rehearse and welcome the brand new anthem of the church.

Captioned “Redemption Ground”, the anthem, which is the first of its kind in the history of the church, was composed by a professor of Music in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Alvan Nwamara, and unveiled during the church service on Sunday.

Prof. Nwamara who explained and read out the lyrics of the anthem to the congregation, also taught them the chant and conducted a well-applauded rehearsal of the anthem, backed up with sonorous and melodious tunes oozing out from the corners of the Redemption Band and the Redemption Choir.

Reacting to the anthem, the Vicar, Anglican Church of Redemption Parish, Ven. Dr. Obiora Alokwu commended the composer, Prof. Nwamara, as well as the leader and members of the Redemption Choir and the Redemption Band who contributed in one way or the other to the successful unveiling and presentation of the anthem.

Ven. Alokwu, who gave more hints on the anthem, further urged the congregation to learn and memorize it, as it would be sung occasionally in the church during service.

Earlier in his Sunday sermon on the theme “Living As Children of the Light”, Ord. Justice Chukwukasi dwelt on some biblical passages to advise Christians to live their lives as children of the Light by accepting Christ to live and manifest His lifestyle in them.

The service was climaxed by prayers, special rendition from the Redemption Choir, as well as glorious worship and praise from the Redemption Band.

Attached below is the lyrics of the Redemption Anthem:

Redemption ground, for healing and salvation.

Redemption ground, for grace through faith.

Redemption ground, where Jesus is the master.

The great Redeemer, Our shield, Our Comforter.

Chorus (X2):

Church of Redemption, face of Awka Diocese.

Via Crusis, Our guiding Principle.

In love we shall prosper, with faith in Jesus Christ

In Church of Redemption, we worship on Redemption ground.