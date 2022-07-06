Ex-convict Bags University Degree in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A recently-discharged inmante of Awka Correctional Centre, in Anambra State, Mr. Livinus Ugwu, has bagged a university degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Awka Study Centre.

Mr. Ugwu, who was released from the prison in 2018 after serving a 21-year-jail term, started his degree programme while he was still in the prison.

Speaking on Wednesday shortly after receiving his degree certificate from NOUN at the correctional centre, Ugwu attributed his success to commitment and dedication, and appreciated both the authorities of the Correctional Service and NOUN for the opportunity given to him to advance his education.

Giving a brief on his experience and the eventual success story, he urged people in such circumstances not to allow their condition to constitute a barrier to their dream and progress in life, urging them to rather covert such circumstances to stepping stones.

He said, “The world gathered today because of a one-time inmate like me. I learnt so many things while in prison, including tailoring and laundry because I brought myself low.

“I thank officers of the Correctional Service and the Open University for the opportunity. They were so passionate, they took us like their own children. I started from Warri before I was moved to Onitsha where I established adult education. Don’t allow the four corners (prison) to weigh you down. See here as stepping stone to greater heights.”

Presenting the certificate on behalf of the University, the Director, NOUN Awka Study Centre, Prof. Scholastica Ezeribe said the programme was targeted at imparting lives, including providing education to the inmates.

The Director said, “The programme is a clear demonstration of the importance the institution(NOUN) attached to inmates’ education. We believe in rehabilitation through education, no one is a write off.

“That’s why we give scholarship to inmates, even after being discharged; so as to equip them to be responsible citizens after leaving the prison walls.”

Speaking, the Comptroller, Anambra State Command, Nigerian Correctional Service, Pat Chukwuemeka, said the scheme, which he described as his brainchild, was initiated for the educational development and skill empowerment of inmates.

Appreciating the programme facilitators for their assistance to the graduate, Chukwuemeka hailed the graduate for achieving the feat despite being in incarceration, appealing to other inmates to emulate him to upgrade themselves.

NOUN Desk Officer, Dr.Henry Nwokoye, urged the inmates to see their situation as blessing in disguise, as well as opportunity to uplift and add value to their lives.