Police nab notorious car thieves in Ebonyi

Advertisement

…recover stolen vehicles plus other valuables.

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

A notorious three-man gang robbery syndicate have been apprehended by the Ebonyi State Police command.

This was sighted in a press release made available to press men by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Abakaliki.

The Police Command Crack squad got distress calls on 3/6/2022 from victims of car robbery, stolen phones and other valuables by the same three- man gang that specialises in vehicle(s) robbery.

The crack squad Ebonyi state Police command led by SP Philip Agu swung into action, trailed and tracked down a Toyota Spider to Darling Star Hotel Onueke, Ezza South, Ebonyi state.

“Three of the armed robbers were arrested therein. Equally recovered from the suspects/ Hotel premises are two other Toyota Spider cars; one gold colored with Registration Number ENU 898 BB and the second grey colored with Registration Number MUS 50 HM.”

The suspects are; Nwogbara Collins 33yrs a native of Nenwe Aninri LGA, Enugu State,

Chukwuemeka Nwoye 33yrs, native of Ohofia Agba, Ishielu LGA Ebonyi state, resident at Egeting str. Onitsha, Anambra State and student of Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu, Francis Ifeanyichukwu 29yrs, indigene of Ndiagu Amaegu, Ezza South LGA, Ebonyi State.

The press statement further states that seven other suspects involved in the crime are now at large. While efforts are on top gear to apprehend them as investigation progresses.