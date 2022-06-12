Umahi clinches APC Senatorial Primaries

Advertisement

From Mba. Nnenna- Abakaliki

After the just concluded All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential Primary election on Wednesday, Ebonyi state Governor Engr David Umahi has clinched the Senatorial ticket on the rescheduled APC Senatorial election to represent Ebonyi South.

Recall that the younger brother to the governor, Chief Austin Umahi had emerge winner of the election two weeks ago.

Umahi who lost to Bola Tinubu during the Presidential primary at Abuja, took part in the APC Senatorial Primaries for Ebonyi South which was rescheduled on Thursday night, and held at Afikpo North Local Government Council. Umahi won the party’s ticket.