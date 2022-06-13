Anambra Lawmaker Leads Protest Against Bad Roads

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A sitting lawmaker in Anambra State has led his constituents to a peaceful demonstration against the deplorable state of some roads in his constituency.

The Lawmaker, Hon. John Nwokoye, who represents the Awka North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, organised the protest in commemoration of his three years in office.

Tagged “Walk for a Greater Awka North”, the first-of-its-kind protest was facilitated by the lawmaker to demonstrate his displeasure over government’s continuous neglect of some major roads in his constituency, Awka.

Hon. Nwokoye, accompanied by some youths and members of his constituency walked round the various parts of the Constituency through some of the deplorable roads in the area, amidst solidarity chants and with some placards with various inscriptions on the essence of the protest. The protesters marched from Ifite-Isu junction in Isuaniocha to Achalla through Amanuke. Amansea Junction and Ezu River also received their feet.

Speaking on the essence of the Walk, Hon. Nwokoye said he feels bad about the condition of roads in his constituency, and revealed that about 80 percent of the motions he has moved in the House focus on the dilapidated state of roads in his constituency, which, he said, ex-governor Willie Obiano countlessly promised to act on, but never did till the expiration of his administration.

He said: “I recalled during a budget defence of the Ministry of Works in 2019, I strongly asked the question of whether Awka North was part of Anambra, and vowed to lead demonstration, if nothing is done to address the ugly situation, not minding my second tenure chances.”

The Lawmaker, however, said he strongly believes in the plans of the new administration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and called on him to expedite action towards liberating Awka North from the much-talked-about deplorable state of roads and infrastructural facilities.