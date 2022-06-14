APC running mate: Options narrowed to Ganduje, Shettima

Advertisement

There are indications race for running mate to the standard bearer of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been narrowed to the Nort West and North East, with two major options, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state and former Borno state governor Kashim Shettima.

A reliable source at the party headquarters, however, believes Governor Ganduje is a better option than Shettima in view of his glaring performance above alla the governors in the northern region.

The source confided in our reporter than even the National Wirking Committee of the APC favours Ganduje, considering that his state consistently produced the highest votes for the party during the 2015 and 2019 elections.

Even though Shettima, the source added, is dogged fighter, it noted that Ganduje supercedes him in view of the troubles he had to surmount in his two terms in office, which he is completing comes 2023.

when our reporter visited the headquarters of the party in Abuja, officials are adamant to speak openly on the matter.