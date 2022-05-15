Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely one month and few days after unknown gunmen attacked the local government headquarters of Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; gunmen have, again, allegedly struck the local government area and gunned down a policeman.

According to reports, the yet-to-be-identified policeman was shot dead at Eke Oko, in Aguata local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the policeman was riding on a motorcycle before he was intercepted along the road, attacked and gunned down by unknown gunmen.

The incident, according to reports, occured at about 6:10.pm on Sunday, May 15, after which the corpse of the policeman was deserted along the road, while residents and other road users also scampered for their safety.

All efforts to get the reactions of the state’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu on the matter was unsuccessful, as calls to his phone number were not connecting, as at the time of this publication.