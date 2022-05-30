Bauchi APC senatorial primaries: Shehu Umar, Uba Nana, Siraj Ibrahim get tickets for Bauchi South, Central ,North

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Senator currently representing Bauchi State Senatorial District. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has lost their bid to return to the Upper chamber of the National Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They’ll not be returning to the Senate in 2023 after losing out in the race for the Bauchi South and Bauchi North ticket of the APC to an upcoming politicians in the areas Alhaji Shehu Buba Umar and Siraj Ibrahim Tanko.

Results of the APC senatorial primary indicated that Shehu Buba Umar polled a total of 188 votes to beat Lawal Yahaya Gumau who polled a total of 182 votes in the election that was concluded in Bauchi in the early hours of Monday.

Other contestants in the primary election were Yusuf Ladan who polled a total of four votes, the only woman, Dr Safiya Iliyasu and Barr Ibrahim Zailani who both polled zero votes.

Declaring the results, the APC Bauchi South Senatorial primary Returning officer, Okechuku Nnuzor, said that by the power vested in him, he has declared Shehu Buba as Bauchi South senatorial candidate of APC.

He said, “Buba scored the highest votes cast to defeat his four other opponents. A total of 375 delegates were accredited while 374 votes were cast during election,”.

Okechukwu Nnuzor described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.