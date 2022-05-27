2023: APC delegates advises to look deeply before voting presidential candidate

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been advised to ensure that they looked deep into some qualities of all the presidential aspirants before choosing the party flag bearer among the contending aspirants.

The advice was given by a political pressure group, Northern (APC) Youths Consultative Forum while addressing Journalists in Bauchi on Friday preparatory to the national special convention during which the presidential candidate will emerge.

Rt. Activist. Hamza Ibrahim Convener/Coordinator Northern (APC) youth Consultative Forum said that, “The usefulness of every early warning sign is to make adequate provision for the unforseen”.

According to him, “No doubt the fate of our dear and beloved country rest on your shoulders most especially in this critical millieu with party primaries underway, you must as a matter of urgency calm down to choose the best among all of them”.

He added that, “We all attest to the fact that democracy is a game of numbers, and our party can only reach the finishing line victorious if you as delegates gave the flag of our party to someone who is loved by all and sundry irrespective of age, gender or religious affiliation”.

Represented by the National Secretary, Mallam Aliyu Aliyu Yusuf, the Convener said that, “Perhaps, today’s politics is judged by track records the aspirant acquires over time. If he/she recorded milestone achievements that foster human development and that of the State and the Nation respectively, he will be appreciated and subsequently his people entrust him with leadership but when his past records are too ugly, then definitely people will be cautious of him for the rest of their lives”.

He however opined that, “Surely, the dream of a greater Nigeria will be realised with an Akpabio Presidency. There will also be Security, Infrastructural and human development, fiscal discipline, economic growth, sustainable supply of petroleum products everywhere in Nigeria, spending on the right economic priorities, encouragement of private sector investment and provision of basic services as well”.

“Nonetheless, the key players in the politics of the North-West, North-East and North-Central praised Akpabio to high heavens for his sterling leadership qualities, devotion to service to the people and to the fatherland, commitment to national unity, social stability and economic development”, he added.

According to him, “Senator Godswill Akpabio is a credible politician. He is focused, resolute, committed and down to earth. The leaders have extolled the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and of course the Senator Federal republic of Nigeria who represented Akwa Ibom North west district for the dividends of democracy in the state, his resounding achievements in education, health, agriculture, industry, public works, utilities, transport, poverty alleviation and other sectors of service delivery are visible to all”.