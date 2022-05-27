In Anambra, Nanka Village Youths Give Leaders Ultimatum over Death of Man in Vigilante Custody

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Youths in Ifite Village in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, have given the leadership of the village two days ultimatum to act on the death of one Mr. Osondu Ezemmaduchukwu in the custody of the local vigilante in the village.

Osundu, a 22-year-old young man was said to have been tortured to death by the local vigilante operatives, while in their custody for alleged robbery.

It was gathered that Osondu, his elder brother, Robinson Ezemmaduchukwu, and of their neighbours, identified as Onyeneke, were arrested and locked up in Ifite Village Hall by the vigilante operatives, who also use the hall as office.

It was alleged that the local vigilante refused to hand them and other suspects over to the police for proper investigation and handling of their matters; but rather retained them in their custody and kept torturing them as they wished, till Osondu died in their hands after vomiting foams on Wednesday.

Photos of Osondu’s elder brother, Robinson, which emerged and went viral on the social media when he was eventually released from the vigilante custody after his brother’s demise, show that he himself was also inflicted with severe and gory wounds and injuries all over his body during his nine-day stay in the custody.

Following these, the village youths of Ifite Nanka, on Friday gave the leadership of the village a two-day ultimatum to act on the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of the evil and deadly acts are seriously dealt with, to serve as deterrent to others. Fuming in anger, the youths wondered why vigilante would have the guts to subject suspect to such wicked tortures without sympathy; even to the extent of hanging them up with rope, and torturing of them to death.

Youth leader

The village youths also called on the Ifite Village Chairman, Mr. Mike Ezemmaduka, to immediately retract the alleged unfounded claims and statement he was leveling against the murdered Osondu, whom, he claimed, fainted while trying to escape, but was caught and brought back to the custody by the vigilante operatives, shortly after which he died. The Chairman also claimed that “Osondu died of evil, bad behaviour and stealing.”

All efforts to get the reaction of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, proved abortive, as he was not responding to his phone calls.

Recall that the Police had earlier said that he had not received any information on the matter, and promised to get back to this reporter after making enquiries. His response was also contradictory to the claims by the Ifite Village Chairman, Mr Mike Ezemmaduka, who claimed that the matter had since been reported to the police.