The Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) has called the relevant security outfits in the State to immediately arrest one Chukwunoso Oyima aka Ambassador for impersonation and trying to cause security tension in the State.

The group in a statement after an emergency general meeting in Awka, the state capital disassociated itself from the trending video allegedly made by one Chukwunonso Oyima who claimed that they have been mandated to fight miscreants, touts and other criminal elements in the State by the Anambra State Government.

In the statement signed by Commander Uchenna Ezeani, AVG said there was no iota of truth in the assertion, wondering how can a non -member of the group fight for us?

The group unanimously and unequivocally comdemned the attrocious behaviour of Mr Chukwunonso Oyima and his cohorts for parading themselves as members of AVG, provoking unnecessary security tension in relatively peaceful State.

Urging the general public to disregard his utterances and threats, AVG said they learnt the purported video was recorded when he and some other members of his group were heading to a funeral of a friend at Igbo ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the State even though he was not a registered member of Anambra Vigilante Group whom we also learnt he volunteered to drive its them to the funeral before the ugly incident.

” It is on record that no new Vigilante Group was constituted nor launched by the executive Governor of Anambra State,Prof Chukwuma Soludo, after his emergence as the executive Governor of Anambra State” said Commander Ezeani.

They said the Anambra Vigilante Group were made of professionals and trained security experts who know their onions and statutory responsibilities of maintaining law and order in line with extant laws and regulations establishing it.

They said: “we have never dabbled into politics nor become partisan since the law was enacted by the State House of Assembly many years ago.

“We therefore call on security operatives in the State to arrest the said Chukwunonso Oyima for impersonation and criminally claiming to be speaking for AVG, whereas he was not our member.

“Anambra State is a peaceful state, we shall continue to remain peaceful as one of the states of the federation” Commander Ezeani warned.

22nd April 2022