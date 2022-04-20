Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of his vision to enthrone a neater and healthier environment, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has extended the recently-flagged-off clean-up exercise in some parts of the state to Awka, the capital city of the state.

Recall that the Governor had, in keeping to one of his inaugural speech promises, flagged-off a general clean-up exercise, involving clearing of wastes and desilting of drainage systems in some parts of the state, which include Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area, and Onitsha and its environs.

The Governor, as well as his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim, had also periodically monitored and inspected the exercise, during which its timeframe and scope were extended and expanded respectively, to ensure a thorough and consummate clean-up in the state.

It is in line with this extension and expansion that Awka, the capital city of the state, has begun to receive its own share of the clean-up, as massive distilling of gutters and water channels began in some parts of the metropolis on Monday.

Monitoring the exercise on Tuesday, this reporter, who toured round the city, observed that the a gutter along the ever-busy Oby Okoli Avenue, which stretches from Y-Junction, Okpuno to the popular UNIZIK Junction was blocked for years, but is currently about 90% opened/distilled in the course of the clean-up.

It was also observed that different kinds of dirt, including bagged wastes, plastics, iron pots, nylons and others were exhumed from the gutter.

Residents and shop owners in the area were also sighted, standing and watching in amazement, as they beheld the dirt that were being exhumed from the gutters.

In their separate remarks, a Barber who owns a shop in the area, Mr. Williams Okeke, and a resident of the area, Mrs. Chinyere Onuorah appreciated Governor Soludo and the state’s Ministry of Environment, for extending the exercise to the area, which, they confessed, had been yearning for government’s attention and intervention for long, especially as a result of the ravaging effects of flood in the area whenever it rains.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu said the exercise was in line with Governor Soludo’s vision and the preparedness of his administration to give Anambra State a healthier and befitting outlook; even as he also advised the citizens to also play their own parts towards making the vision a reality, especially by being law-abiding and avoiding indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and other such attitudes that may hamper the government’s efforts.

He said: “The rains are here again, part of our obligations as Citizens is to continue to ensure that our drainages are free, flood channels are left unencumbered and wastes are properly disposed. Much as flooding is a natural disaster, we cannot deny the role of human actors in aggravating it.

“As a people, we must begin to take proactive measures in tackling some of our problems, particularly with regards to our attitude to the environment. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is an important action that must precede any human endeavour geared towards altering the environment either for private or commercial purposes.

“In the past weeks, the Anambra State Government started the de-silting of blocked sewages and flood channels in selected areas of our major urban centres. We are encouraged to support the activities of government by our modest acts of cleanliness…”