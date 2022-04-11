Advertisement

The Police Command in Enugu State, on Monday confirmed the death of an unidentified male traveler after yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked a Sienna vehicle in Enugu.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that an unidentified male traveler was confirmed dead after being hit when the yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked.

It was gathered that the unidentified male traveler had allegedly boarded the Sienna vehicle heading to Onitsha within the early hours of this Monday, April 11, at the Holy Ghost Roundabout axis of Enugu metropolis.

Ndukwe said: “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini-bus, shot an unidentified male traveler and in the process torched a Sienna vehicle around Holy Ghost Roundabout axis in the early morning hours of today.

“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by police operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident.

“He, however, was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy’’.

The spokesman said that a manhunt for the assailants had been launched.

“The said area, including other parts of the state, remains relatively peaceful,” he added.

NAN gathered from feelers that the yet-to be identified gunmen might be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) trying to enforce the Monday Sit-at-Home directive of the group.