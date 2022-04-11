Advertisement

The Education Endowment Fund (EEF) of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) says it will equip 224 schools across the 112 Local Government Areas (LGAs), in the North East.

Mr Khalifa Lawal, Secretary of EEF disclosed this in Gombe on Monday, during the opening ceremony of a one-week teachers’ training workshop, organised by the Commission, in collaboration with Zahabih Education Consultancy Service.

Lawal said that EEF, was created by NEDC to address the challenges, as well as to develop the education sector in the region.

“We have identified one primary and one junior secondary school each from the 112 LGAs in the region.

“We will construct three classes in each of those schools and provide instructional materials to support the schools in the the teaching and learning outcomes.

“This is going to be on annual basis, if we do the project in one school this year, we will identify other schools and execute the project there, until we go round all our schools in the North East,” he said.

He said the Fund was also set to unveil a scholarship scheme for undergraduate and post graduates students.

Lawal said that in Gombe State alone, 440 persons would benefit from the scheme; and called on teachers to avail themselves of the opportunity by applying.

He said: “We also have special training for teachers who are medical personnel, this is because we discovered that most of them have not been trained apart from the initial training they received in school.

“We find it necessary to make sure we give them further education in order to acquire the necessary skills needed to attend to citizens’ health needs.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the EEF also targets communities and schools for sports competitions, and winners are also awarded scholarships to develop their talents.