Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has called on Federal Government Federal Government to urgently come to their rescue over the collapse of a newly-constructed access road that leads to the institution due to heavy state-wide rainfall that recently badgered.

It would be recalled that a video recently trended on various social media platforms, revealing and lamenting the shoddy, alarming and bad state of the road, constructed only a few months ago, as flood swept off its connecting bridge and left a scary gully mark thereon.

Announcing the eventual total collapse of the road, a resident of the area simply identified as Anthony, revealed that they woke up in the early hours of Sunday to discover that the road had been divided.

He said: “It rained heavily on Saturday night; and we believe that the flood was much to have caused a heavy destruction on the road.

“It was the people who tried to pass through the road in the early hours of Sunday that first saw the destruction and alerted other members of the town to avoid following the route.”

Further Anthony said “The downpour was the first heavy rain in the area since the completion of the road.

“The road was cut-off from both ends and part of the bridge was wrecked by the heavy flood.”

It was gathered that the access road was rehabilitated after the Management of the College made several appeals to the Federal and State governments to intervene and save its long-suffering students on the road leading to its permanent site.

The appeals made the immediate-past Governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano to carry out repair works on the beleaguered road after his promise in 2016, when he visited the College, to end the agony of the students and members of the public on the dilapidated road.

Appealing for government’s urgent intervention on the now-collapsed road and bridge, the Management of the College, through a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the College, Mr. Sam Otti, explained that several calls on the Ministerial Tenders Board led to the approval and award of the rehabilitation contract of the road in July 2021, to Messrs Avenir Engineering Nigeria Ltd, with the Federal Ministry of Works, Awka, as Supervisor of the project.

However, the College Spokesman revealed that the terms of contract did not include the reconstruction of the old bridge and drainage.

He also regretted that the remedial efforts were overwhelmed by the ravaging flood.

Mr. Otti, who emphasized the import of the road to the college community said: “College Management will not relent in appealing for urgent help from the Federal Government to reconstruct the old bridge, fortify its iron bars and make it safe for commuters.”

According to him, the College Management had also issued an order restricting vehicular movements along the access road to avert loss of lives, and advised both staff and students of the College to use the alternative route pending the repair of the road.