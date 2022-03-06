Advertisement

A tricycle rider was confirmed dead in an accident involving three vehicles at Nawfia on Awka-Enugu Expressway on Sunday.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about noon could be attributed to wrongful overtaking.

“The fatal crash involved a Ford Transit bus with registration number: NZM98EA, a yellow tricycle with registration number: AAH707UM, and a red Mack truck with registration number: KJA243XK.

“According to reports, the driver of the Ford bus enroute Awka, overtook the truck wrongfully and rammed into the tricycle enroute Onitsha in a single carriage way and crashed.

“The crash involved 20 persons including 12 male adults, and eight female adults. Three persons sustained some degree of injuries.

“The victims were rushed to an undisclosed hospital before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Awka Sector Command. The tricycle rider was however, confirmed dead and his body deposited at a morgue,” he said.

While sympathising with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to watch and ensure the road was clear before overtaking.