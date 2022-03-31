Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects separately allegedly accused with Sodomy, abduction and rape as part of their effort in Curbing Sexual and Gender best violence.

State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, told reporters in Bauchi today that ” Abdullahi Kani of Unguwar Sarkin Hausawa Miya village Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State reported at Ganjuwa Divisional Headquarters that on 19/03/2022 that one Yahaya Musa aged 30yrs of same address lured Abdulkadir (not real name) aged 12yrs of same address into his barbing shop deceitfully and forcefully had Anal sexual intercourse with the victim twice.During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime”

Wakil said” Abdullahi Ahmadu 70yrs of Ligada Jula village Giade LGA, Bauchi State reported that, Musa Saleh 20yrs of same address lured the victim by name Hajiya (not real name) and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent”.

He said ” preliminary investigation reveals that the victim stated that the suspect wrestle with her and started removing her skirt in that process he tore her cloths and over powered her. During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the commission of the offense “

Police spokesman said “Liatu M. Gaius of Bayara Bauchi State, reported at E’ Division Yelwa that “Jonathan Manasseh aged 20yrs of Yelwan Kagadama Bauchi State, abducted her daughter Christiana (not real name) aged 17yrs to his room at yelwan kagadama and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent,During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime”

He said Investigation is ongoing on the three separate cases after which the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

Wakil said The Commissioner of Police Bauchi state Command, CP Umar Mamman Sanda assures the people of the state his endless and tireless commitment towards security of lives and properties in the state.

He urged citizens to continue being vigilant and security conscious, he also re-iterate that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state as the Command stands ever ready to flush out all forms of criminality bothering our domain.