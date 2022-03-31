Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

The Local Government Secretariat of Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State was, early this morning, reportedly attacked by hoodlums suspected to be Unknown Gunmen.

According a reliable source who pleaded anonymity, the gunmen invaded and broke into the Local Government Headquarter situated in Ukpor at about 1.am last night and launched a very destructive attack thereon.

It was alleged that the gunmen, in the course of the attack, set ablaze some buildings and offices situated in the Headquarters.

The source further revealed that the Gunmen also shot dead a security guard who was on night duty there, before they eventually fled, with fire still raging on the buildings.

He opined that the Gunmen’s invasion of the Local Government Headquarters may have been orchestrated by the presence soldiers, whom he alleged, had been patrolling in the community and other neighbouring communities for some days now, and after which they would retire to the headquarters at night, probably to rest for the night or secure it.

He also said the soldiers started patrolling in the community since after they invaded the hideout of the Unknown Gunmen in Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, which is a neighbouring community with Ukpor

Recall that troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, successfully attacked and sacked Unknown Gunmen from their hideout situated in Orsumoghu, and during which they recovered assorted charms, guns, coffin, phones, computers, matchets and a Hilux van.

Before the invasion, the gunmen had been terrorizing the area and communities in Nnewi South, where they recently went from house to house to attack and disarm security men. There had, however, been a brief pause in their attack and disarming mission, until this recent attack on the Local Government Headquarters.

When contacted, the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area, Engr. Chieloka Okoye simply confirmed the attack, but could not give detailed explanation at the moment, as many calls were banging into his phones.

On his own part, when contacted, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he had been informed of the attack, but noted that the information was still sketchy at the moment.

He said, “I don’t have full information about the incident now, but I am aware there was a reported case of arson in Nnewi South early this morning. The information is still sketchy.

“Our operatives are currently there. The fire service has also been contacted. So, they have condoned off the area, and operation is still ongoing, to ensure that the fire does not escalate to other buildings. This is all I can tell you for now. If there is further details, I’ll also communicate that to you.”