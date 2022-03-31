Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs ,Disaster Management and Social Development has explained that Nigeria has account for 2,583,000 Internally Displaced Persons IDPS due to violence and conflicts, just as the Ministry empower 51 IDPS in Bauchi State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq stated this today in Bauchi when she flagged off the Psychosocial support and economic empowerment Programme to IDP camps in Bauchi.

She said “as at January 2020 Nigeria had a total of 2,583,000 IDPS due to violence and conflict out of the 40 million displaced Persons.

Represented by the Director Social Development Sule Aliyu said the support is one of the mandates of the Ministry the implementation of fair focused Social inclusion Programmes in Nigeria.

She said the IDPS drawn from the affected local Government Areas in Bauchi State will be trained in Marketable Skills such as Tailoring ,Soap making,Vulcanising,Barking,Fish Farming,Vaseline making, Bead making and shoe making or any marketable skill within their locality.

The minister regretted how the violence or conflicts disrupted basic Social and economic activities in various communities making the needs for Humanitarian action inevitable.

She said the effect of the conflicts led to the displacements that came with its trade mark of trauma and other social issues that has alot of impact on the mental health of the affected persons.

Sadiyya said “the aim of this programme is to return the affected persons to their normal lives and familiar routines that engages their mental abilities to the understanding that life is gradually normalizing with a view to being empowered economically to help in meeting their family needs as they exit the camp, and to give IDPS opportunities to take care of their own livelihood that will contribute to strengthening their Psychosocial well being and ease the stress they are experiencing “

Bauchi State Commissioner of Women Affairs Hajiya Hajara Gidado represented by acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Muhammed Aliyu programme targeted at the participants who are most vulnerable members of IDPS scattered in different camps from 19 out of the 20 local government areas of the state.

She said the programme will assist Government efforts towards revamping the society and reduce pressure of conventional employment responsibility.

Chairman of IDPS on Bauchi State Musa Shehu urged for More support for IDPS from the federal government to enable them to return to normal life .and expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders that make the programme a reality.

He said Bauchi has between 56,000 to 70,000 IDPS and allow them need this kind of support to become self reliant .