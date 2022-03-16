Advertisement

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has issued warning letters to two judges of the state High Courts and placed one on its “watch list” over acts bordering on judicial misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Soji Oye, Director of Information of the council.

The NJC gave the approval at its 97th Meeting held between March 15 and March 16 in Abuja under the Chairmanship of Justice Tanko Muhammad, CJN,

The council issued warning letter to

Justice Muawiyah Idris of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The council also placed him on its “Watch List” for a period of one year for signing the Writ of Possession for execution on the same day he delivered judgement in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/FT/36/19 between Sicons Nigeria Ltd V Nile Place Restaurant and Catering Services Ltd.

The Suit was for recovery of demised property.

The Council agreed with the findings of the Committee that investigated the Judge and said his action was in contravention of Provisions of Order 27 Rule (16) (b) High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Civil Procedure Rules 2018 and Order 4 (1) and (2) of the Judgment Enforcement Rules 2004.

The council said Justice M. M. Ladan of the High Court of Kaduna State will also receive a warning letter because the committee found merit in the petition written against him in Suit No. KDH/KAD/1321/2018 between VTLS Inc. Vs Ahmadu Bello University.

He signed the Writ of Attachment while the Garnishee Order Nisi was pending.

The Council also recommended the appointment of six heads of court and nine judicial officers for the Federal and State High Courts, Sharia Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

The officers are, Chief Judge of Plateau state, Justice David Gwong Mann, Justice Joseph Ahmed, Chief judge of Gombe state, Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar, Grand kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kaduna state.

Others include, Kadi Shuaibu Ahmad,

Grand kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba, Justice Ihemnacho Obuzor, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers, and Justice Sampson Anjor, President, customary Court of Appeal, Cross River.

The six Judges for the Federal High Court are Justices Bala Usman, Emmanuel Gakko, Aminu Garba, Musa Liman, Ahmad Mahmud, Segun-Bello Mabel Taiye.

Others are, Joseph Aina for FCT High Court, Sallau Madugu, Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Taraba state, Bulus Nyiputen, Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Taraba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State Houses of Assemblies as the case may be.

The council also considered the reports of various Committees and noted the notification of retirements of 23 Judicial Officers of the Federal and State Courts and notification of death of one State High Court Judge.