By Izunna Okafor

The wife of former Nigerian President, Dame Patience Jonathan, on Friday morning, arrived Anambra State on a private visit, almost eight years after her last visit to the state in 2014.

The Ex-President’s wife flew in through the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, where she was received by the wife of the state’s Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano

Aboard a private aircraft, the former Nigerian First Lady landed at the airport at exactly 09:35am.

After exchanging pleasantries, Dame Jonathan and Mrs Obiano, alongside other dignitaries were then convoy-droven down to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Uru Umudim Nnewi, where the burial mass of Late Mrs. Martina Nwanyinkwo Chukwuma, the mother of Chief Innocent Chukwuma (the Chairman of Innoson Group) is currently ongoing as at the press time.

It would be recalled that the Anambra Nnewi-born billionaire, businessman and Manufacturer of Innoson Motors, Africa’s first automobile brand, Chief Chukwuma, lost his mother, Mrs. Nwayinkwo Martina Chukwuma, Nee Akuba, (Ugogbe Ezinaulo), on December 16, 2021.

Born in April 20, 1920, Late Mrs. Nwayinkwo was a mother of six children (four males and two females), among whom is also another businessman of international repute and notable football administrator, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma, popularly known as Gabros.

Other dignitaries and top government functionaries from the state and beyond are currently at the ongoing burial ceremony in Nnewi.