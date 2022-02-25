Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Barr. Aloy Ejimakor has resounded that activist Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporter and 2019 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) is not a thief.

In a recent tweet tagged #FreeSoworeNow, Barr. Ejimakor, a reputable legal luminary and special counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, noted that Sowore is only fighting injustice in high places, which according to him is legal.

He stressed that Sowore is not a criminal, and called on his arresters to stop stirring provocations.

“Omoyele Sowore is NOT a criminal. He is fighting injustice in high places. And that’s legal. Stop these provocations,” Ejimakor said.

Recall that Sowore was, yesterday, arrested in Abuja by Police, as was disclosed in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of AAC, Femi Adeyeye.

According to the statement, Sowore was arrested after stepping out of the court where the Chairman and members of the party had converged to witness the case of the party against the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and usurpers.

Adeyeye claimed the activist was taken to the former Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), now popularly called “Abattoir”, adding that the officers did not give any reason for his arrest.

Although the specific reason for Sowore’s arrest was not given, it was gathered that the arrest followed a petition titled “A petition against Sahara Reporters Foundation and Mr. Omoyele Sowore for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, and 418 of the Penal code of Northern Nigeria” by former member House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko through his lawyers Trifold Law & Partners.

The petition signed by Bryan U. Ukaegbu on behalf of the law firm accuses Sowore of several defamatory statements on his news outfit, social media handles aimed at running down their client’s business and political career.

Sowore, however, was released hours after he was arrested.

Confirming his release from the office of the former SARS located at Guzape district of the federal capital territory, he described the arrest as idiotic.

He said in a tweet, “Released from Nigeria Police Force idiotic arrest and detention. They claimed I defamed Ned Nwoko! Useless people. RevolutionNow‬ ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis.”