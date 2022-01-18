Advertisement

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the party, saying that is poised to produce the nation’s next president.

Ayu gave the assurance on Sunday in Port Harcourt at the gala night hosted by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for PDP governors.

Ayu, in a statement issued to newsmen by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant to Wike on Media, maintained that the current APC-led leadership has to change.

The PDP national chairman accused the APC leadership being unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigerians into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.

“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture but the environment and the richness therein is to back the PDP which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country,” he said.

Ayu also said that Nigeria would bounce back with the PDP in the saddle because the project of rescuing the country and making it great was realisable.

He stated that the party would offer leadership that would unite the people at the national level.

“The PDP will definitely produce the next president and take the country back to the days when we were in power, when we cleared all foreign debts, when we were developing this country at a reasonable speed,” he said.

Earlier in his address, Gov.Wike said the gala night event was an addition to the usual rotational meeting of PDP governors.

He said the meetings had always been used to discuss salient issues relating to the economy, politics and others that bordered on charting a virile Nigerian society.

On his part, the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said the PDP governors and other party leaders were already working in synergy towards rebuilding the party.

Tambuwal said the focus was to rescue Nigeria, which will also required all Nigerians of goodwill to join force with the PDP to achieve that goal.

“I appeal and beseech every Nigerian, even those in APC that are patriotic enough, to join hands with us as we continue to march towards rescuing Nigeria together, “ he said.

Governors who were present at the gala night were Gov.Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Mohammed Bala (Bauchi), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also in attendance were the Deputy Governors of Rivers and Zamfara, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo and Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau; PDP National Secretary, Sen. Sam Anyanwu and other dignitaries.