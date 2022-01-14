Advertisement

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has directed the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to commence the audit of completed and ongoing projects around satellite towns.

Aliyu made the disclosure in a statement by the Coordinator of STDD, Mr Obinna Ogwuegbu, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The minister explained that auditing of projects was part of STDD’s mandate of providing social amenities to satellite towns in the territory.

She also instructed the department to put all things in place ahead of the commissioning of the 13 completed projects in Abaji, Gwagalada, Bwari, Kuje Area Councils and as well as in Karshi and Kubwa.

The minister stated that the projects were meant to touch the lives of residents of the satellite towns and communities in the six area councils of the territory.

In compliance with the directive of the minister, the STDD Coordinator, Mr Ogwuegbu, instructed his staff to contact the contractors handling all the projects in preparation for the commissioning.

Ogwuegbu said already he had commenced inspection of all projects under the purview of the STDD, across the six area councils.

The coordinator, who said that he had visited over 13 of the projects already completed, pointed out that the president administration was doing so much to develop infrastructures in the satellite towns.

He urged the contractor handling the construction of the 15 km federal road in Gwagwalada area council to resume work, or face appropriate sanctions.

” An STDD contractor, popularly known as Messrs Delta Foss Ltd., was awarded a contact for the construction of KASCE 15 kms feeder road beside Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital in June 2021.

” But the contractor, who has already been paid N600 million, has not resumed work up till now. The contractor does not have a site office till date”,Ogwuegbu said.

He, who frowned at the development, explained that he had earlier contacted the contractor on the need to resume work but the contractor had failed to do so.