By Favour Goodness

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano on the latest approval granted the state by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority while announcing that his airlines will commence operations at the Anambra International Airport next week.

In a message to Governor Obiano, the Anambra born aviation industry player said ” Congrats HE. We are ready to commence operations at the airport next week.”

The NCAA had through a letter addressed to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano dated December 1, 2021, and signed by the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the aviation authority granted full Commercial operations (category B aircrafts) approval to the state.