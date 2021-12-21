Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has rejoiced with and congratulated the Apostolic Nuncio to Trinidad and Tobago, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu, who was recently appointed by Pope Francis as the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialized Institutions in Geneva.

Pope Francis also appointed Archbishop Nwachukwu as Permanent Observer to the World Trade Organization, WTO, and the Representative of the Vatican to the International Migrations Organization.

Obi, in his Congratulatory Message, said Bishop Fortunatus’ new appointment was not just an appreciation for his labour in the vineyard, but a bigger platform from where he could impact more lives.

The Former Governor described the new positions as being very critical, not just to the church, but the global community.

He expressed his wishes thus: “It is my hope that by your appointments as the Permanent Observer of the Holy See, Vatican, to the United Nations Office and Specialized Institutions in Geneva, and Permanent Observer to the World Trade Organization, WTO, and the Representative of the Vatican to the International Migrations Organization, you will continue to contribute to policies that will promote global economies, restore the dignity of man and lead men closer to God. I am confident in your ability to excel in your new positions”, Obi said.

Obi prayed God to inundate Bishop Fortunatus with His wisdom and strength, while appreciating the Catholic Church, through the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for finding ‘our brother and friend, worthy of occupying such an exalted position’.