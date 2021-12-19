Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called on Alhaji Garba Shehu, deputy spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, to moderate his campaign of calumny against IPOB.

In a statement signed by IPOB Media And Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group warned Shehu to stop dissipating his energy to lobbying for the declaration of IPOB as a terror group.

Rather than embark on such a meaningless task, the group urged him to use the same energy to call for a referendum.

The group’s statement reads in full:

“Following the frustration, self-pity and cluelessness of an irritant Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of liberator, Mazi Nnamdi KANU, again want to put the civilised countries on notice that Garba Shehu is displaying his annoying ignorance and by calling the international community to tag IPOB as a terror group.

“We understand that Garba Shehu has been going around the world lobbying and begging them to declare IPOB a terrorist group.

“But unfortunately for him, the world does not need to be told who terrorists are because they already know them.

“Garba Shehu has been messing himself and APC administration around the world thinking that the Western world doesnt know what IPOB stands for since the formation of this great movement.

The world knows that IPOB is for the freedom of Biafra.

“Fulani terror groups have razed many communities in Nigeria without the government challenging them. Fulanis have been the masterminds of every terrorist group terrorising Nigeria.

“IPOB operates in over 100 different counties and they know what IPOB stands for. Non of those countries has ever declared the group terrorists.

Garba Shehu’s cries cannot change their conviction about IPOB.

“This crocodile cry is showing the world how complicit Garba Shehu and his government are towards the plights of the citizens in the hell called Nigeria.

“Garba Shehu and his co-travelers declared bandits terror groups to deceive the Western world so they can declare IPOB terrorist organisation.

“Unfortunately, the Western world knows them and how they were sponsoring Fulani terrorists to destroy many villages and communities and rename them Fulani communities.

“Garba Shehu should, instead of moving up and down to lobby for the declaration of IPOB as a terror group, call Western Powers to help organize a referendum for Indigenous Peoples in Nigeria to decide where they want to be – whether in Nigeria on standing on their own.

“He should stop making jest of himself and Fulani people and his brother Buhari government because the Western world knows them than they know themselves, the truth must set Biafra free because the civilised countries know the cause of numerous deaths in Nigeria.”