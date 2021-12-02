Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to windstorm victims in Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The items distributed by NEMA included: 300 bags of parboiled rice; 300 bags of maize; 300 bags of beans; 40 kegs of vegetable oil and 25 cartons of seasoning cube.

The distribution was done by NEMA, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ANSEMA) and other community stakeholders.

Flagging off the distribution at Father Joseph Memorial High School Aguleri, the Director General of NEMA, Mr Ahmed Habib, expressed his deep sympathy to the affected persons on behalf of the Federal Government.

Habib, who was represented by the NEMA South-East Coordinator, Major James Eze, however, reiterated the importance of planting trees around buildings as they serve as windbreakers against turbulent winds.

He appreciated the community members’ efforts in rebuilding some of the buildings affected by the windstorm.

“These items provided by the Federal Government through NEMA will go a long way in assisting those affected to stabilise and move on in life,” he said.

He said that the approval of relief items to persons affected by windstorm disaster in various villages of Aguleri community was done on April 11, 2021, after due assessment of the extent of damage caused by the windstorm.

In a welcome address, the President-General of Aguleri community, Chief Anthony Omazu, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and NEMA for remembering and assisting the community in such a difficult time like this.

Omazu appreciated the NEMA zonal office for promptly assessing the affected areas during the unfortunate incident, hence the recommended relief assistance for the affected persons to cushion the effect of the windstorm disaster.

One of the beneficiaries of the items, Mrs Chinyere Okeke, thanked the Federal Government and NEMA for bringing succour to her family after the windstorm blew and cut down most of her economic tress her family had been surviving on.

“I quite appreciate the good gesture of the Federal Government through NEMA and these items will go a long way to reduce the hardship being faced by my family since after the incident in April,” Okeke said.

Those that witnessed the distribution exercise from the community included: Chief Obi Nnetuanya, Mr Chuks Kwazu (ward chairman), Mrs Munachi Okika (woman leader), Mrs Kwazu Ekene and Mrs Theresa Okafor.

On the ANSEMA team included: Mr Emeka Obinwanne (Representative of the Executive Secretary of ANSEMA) and Mr Chukwudi Onyejekwe (Board Member, ANSEMA).