Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A middle aged woman was on Thursday night crushed to death by a container of an articulated vehicle along Awka-Enugu expressway in Anambra state.

Five persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury in the crash at Amansea junction by Hausa market.

The victims were said to be inside a commercial bus heading towards Awka when the incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, the truck driver was carrying container heading to Enugu while the bus driver was heading towards Awka.

“Due to the bad road, the truck was not stable and the container fell on the bus and crashed, killing the woman and injuring several others,” he said.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the incident, saying the body of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

While commiserating with the deceased family and wishong the injured quick recovery, Irelewuyi insisted that traffic rules and regulations must be obeyed at all times.

He informed motoring public that road audit had been carried out on the Amansea road and forwarded to the appropriate quarters and he believes the Government will act on it.

He said, “A fatal Road traffic crash occurred at Amansea junction, Hausa Market by Awka-Enugu express way yesterday 18th November, 2021 at about 18:45hrs.

“The crash was between a green Toyota Hiace bus with registration number: FGG88YG (Commercial)

And unidentified driver a red Mercedes Truck with no registration number (commercial).

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to bad road. Seven person’s were involved in the Crash, comprising 6male adult, and 1 female adult. The female adult lost her life, 5 were injured, while one came out unhurt.

“The corpse of the dead victim was taken to AMAKU Mortuary Awka after being confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The FRSC rescue team managed traffic and effort is being made to tow the vehicles off the road.

“However, there is sketchy flow of vehicular movements.”