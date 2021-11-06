Advertisement

As at 10am, the voting materials have yet to arrive the many polling units in Anambra State. This is as information reaching 247ureports.com indicate voters, against expectations have begun trooping into their various polling units to cast their votes.

At Nanka, a community in Orumba North LGA have yet to receive their voter materials. At Nkpor, anxiety is high as voters await for materials to arrive. Other communities have yet to receive their materials.

Polling unit at Umudala Hall, Nanka

The INEC appears to be silent on the unfolding situation. Rotimi Oyekanmi, the INEC spokesman did not respond to 247ureports.com on inquiries.

Polling unit at St Jude Umudala – Nanka

Polling Unit – Agbiligba Hall Nanka

Agbiligba Hall – Nanka

In 2007 gubernatorial election – which declared Andy Uba as the winner was rigged used the method of not bringing the voter materials to the polling units. Virtually all the polling units did not receive materials – till the results were announced.