The electoral materials have finally begun to arrive the various communities of Anambra State. And accreditation process has begun.

In Nanka, the materials arrived 10:49am – voting has yet to begin. At Umunze, the materials arrived at arrived 8:40am and voting began shortly after. At Umudioka, the materials arrive at 9am – and voting began shortly. At Nkpor, the materials arrived 10am and voting began shortly.

Materials arriving Agbiligba polling unit [Nanka] – 10:4am

Polling unit at Nkpor – 04/10/06/025 polling unit number

Polling unit at Umudioka

The security presence is reported to be high and the officers are said to be friendly and calm.

Interestingly, the turnout appears higher than earlier expected.