From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A Political group under the aegis of Northeast support group for Senator Al-Makura has endorsed former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Umaru Al-Makura as the APC National Chairman,

The group make their position known today at the North East Coordinators for Almakura Zonal meeting in Bauchi ,

Bauchi State gubernatorial aspirant under the flatform of the APC Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin spoke about the experience and leadrship qualities of Almakura,He said the exemplary leadership qualities exhibited by Almakura proved that he is the rigth man for the Job.

He is humble, simple, right honourable gentleman, a democracy, a listening and committed leader per excellence, a trustworthy who will always deliver as expected , a leader who will not betray his supporters even after he assume office, he always make sure that he reward the people that brought him to power as he did in Nassarawa State”

Captain Jibrin said he knows Almakura since when they started struggling for change at the defunct CPC party, up to present APC where ever you work with Almakura you will appreciate him as a complete leader and gentleman who always carry his people along with fair and just.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the group, Comrade Aliyu Balewa said that Al-Makura has what it takes to lead the party to victory in 2023, adding that Al-Makura was not an alternative but the only option to assist the party achieve its goals.

He said after full consultations within the party stakeholders which include, women groups, youth associations and stakeholders within the party in the North East and other parts of Nigeria, the Northeast Support group for Al-Makura came to the conclusion that Senator Umaru Al-Makura has the wealth of experience both as a politician and as a leader.

“Senator Al-Makura is equipped with knowledge which will no doubt take the ruling APC to greater heights.In the Northeast and the entire nation at large, he has recorded giant strides that has touched humanity when he was governor of Nasarawa state and as a senator, this has made him outstanding and the hope of APC come 2023” he said

Also Speaking during the meeting, the National Coordinator Northern Region Support Tinubu 2023 for President, Honourable Dahiru Hammadikko, said that Senator Al-Makura who was a governor for almost eigth years, is a true democrat, bridge builder and passionate leader who believes in good governance.

He said that with Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the APC National Chairman, the hope of APC in the country will be restored as he is the man the party needs to move it forward.

“The APC needs a transparent, dedicated, focused, committed, trusted and tested party man like Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the National Chairman to restructure and reposition the party for the 2023 general election and beyond” he said

The group drum support for Almakura as jostling for the position of the All Progressive Congress National Chairman position hots up among various stakeholders and former Governors from different states in the country.