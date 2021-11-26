Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The recent Igbo elders meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been criticized.

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of the Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra state said that the elders belittled themselves to have gone to beg President Buhari “when Kanu has not committed any offence.”

He argued that bandits were being negotiated with, including herdsmen, according to him, who Federal Government did not see as terrorists.

He insisted that he did not see any rationality in going cap in hand to beg for Kanu’s release instead of setting him free unconditionally.

Bishop Udeh said the purpose of keeping Kanu in detention was to intimidate, subjugate and humiliate him without justification. He declared that the Igbo elders should rather stand firmly to support Kanu and insist on Biafra actualization through dialogue.

“That Kanu is still in detention is the height of Igbo marginalization. Igbo elders are making jest of themselves for begging President Buhari to release Kanu.

“It has been revealed to me in the spiritual realm that agitation will soon burst in the North East and North West. This time it will be Hausa against the Fulani. The two tribes will no longer be compatible. I see a serious disagreement erupting because it is now dawned on the Hausa that the Fulani do not mean well for them.

“So, the Federal Government should be prepared for that war which was shown to me as going to be the bloodiest ever recorded in the history of Nigeria. This will escalate to each of the six geopolitical regions to agitate for freedom.

The only thing that can avert it now is to allow any region that desired to be on its own to do so peacefully, ” the Bishop said.

He explained that what was shown to him in his prophesy was a nation called the United Igbo Republic under the control of the Indigenous People of Igbo Bu Igbo which would comprise all Igbo-speaking areas in Nigeria.

He said that another alternative would be for the country to go back to the 1966 Constitution to drop the one fashioned by the military in 1999.

“Very soon, those bandits will begin to kidnap National Assembly members. What I say is what I see in the spiritual realm. Igbo have been offended to the marrow. So, God is no longer happy with the Igbo haters.

“I don’t know when the revolution revealed to me will start in the North. But it will be very soon. I see chariots coming from the North East and the North West. Fulani would be relegated to a zero point, ” he prophesied.

On the insecurity in the South East, the Bishop said that those who accused the IPOB as the masterminds of the unknown gunmen should hide their faces in shame.

He said that the activities of the unknown gunmen stopped after the Anambra State governorship election which he said proved that politicians were behind it.

The Bishop expressed worry that citizens of Nigeria had been exposed to hardship. He cited prices of cement, rice, petroleum products and other commodities whose prices he said had tripled over a short period of time. He querried why the United Nations and the United States of America known as police of the nation had kept quiet while Nigerians had continued to suffer.

On the controversial “killings” at Lekki Tollgate during the 2020 #EndSARS protest, the Bishop said that the blood of the victims would ever visit the perpetrators and those that had tried to cover it up. He said that those people knew themselves and should be ready for the payment.

Bishop Udeh said he had seen an air crash happening soon in the country which would involve many highly placed Nigerians, adding that the only thing that could avert it would be for the Federal Government to repent of its “atrocities” against the Igbo.