The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has through intelligence, gathered that the Nigeria Government and the All Progressive Congress, APC have gone to several correctional centers in the South East and lifted inmates and Fulani youths living in other South East States to Anambra State with the intension to use them and thumb print in favour of the APC candidate in the forthcoming November 6 governoship election in Anambra State.

We observed that those inmates lifted from different correction centres will be eliminated after they have voted for them and we raise alarm to the United Nations human rights, US government, British government, Israeli government, German government, Canada government, Russia government, Amnesty International, civil society groups in the world and all relevant and Reputable Human Rights Organisations to monitor APC party and the government of Nigeria what they are doing in Biafra land especially in Imo and Anambra States.

We want to raise this alarm to put Ndi Anambra in particular, Ndigbo and the world in general of the wicked plot by the APC led federal government of Nigeria to rob the people of Anambra of their right to choose a leader of their choice. They want to impose another puppet in Anambra State as they did in Imo State.

The APC party has changed election norms in the history of Nigeria. We want politicians in Anambra State to be wary of what APC and its candidate are doing to them so they can resist them.

Imo State Supreme Court Administrator, Hope Uzodinma and APC cannot deny any knowledge of why the INEC officer in charge of Anambra State was murdered by their agents of darkness. The innocent man was sent to early grave because he rejected their offer of presenting their fake adhoc members for the election.

Not done yet, they deviced another means of cheating other political parties in the state by moving to all prison yards and picking prisoners to vote for them because they are aware that nobody will vote for them and this is why we advise our people to consider their safety first. They rather stay safe in their homes if they are not sure of their safety in exercising their franchise. Otherwise Nigeria security operatives will kill them and as usual, blame the atrocity on IPOB.

To further authentic our information, the brand of vehicles they are using to pack these inmates are 608 and several hilux jeeps.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.