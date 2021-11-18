Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has received his boss, the Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

The former Head of State was at the governor’s residence to condole with the family over the death of Hajiya Dadda.

He sympathised with Governor Bala, the State First Lady Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, family and citizens of Bauchi State while praying for the deceased to get eternal rest.

Responding, Governor Bala Mohammed thanked GEJ for the condolence and wished him safe return.