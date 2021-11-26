Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 13, Mr Muri Musa, on Friday approved the recommended punishment of dismissal for Inspector Edem Ebong.

It would be recalled that Ebong allegedly shot and killed five persons and injured four others for no justifiable reasons at Golf Estate, Enugu metropolis, on June 20, 2021.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the AIG also approved that Ebong who was attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia where the incident took place, be prosecuted.

He said the Enugu State Commissioner of Police appreciated residents’ understanding and patience while disciplinary trial and investigation lasted.

“The Enugu State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia Anambra State, AIG Muri Umar Musa, LLB, BL, has approved the recommended punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force and prosecution of Inspector Edem Ebong, hitherto attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9 Umuahia, for the offence of murder.

“The approval is sequel to the Command’s conclusion of disciplinary trial and thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons, as well as the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons, by the Police Inspector, at Golf Estate Enugu, on 20/06/2021.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, while appreciating the general public, particularly residents of the State, for the level of patience and understanding shown while the disciplinary trial and investigation into the case lasted, has reiterated commitment to always deal decisively with Police Officers of the Command, found culpable in disciplinary offences against extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police Force, especially as it concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.

“He therefore calls on residents of the St

state to remain law-abiding and promptly report erring Police Officers to the nearest Police Station; or by calling the Command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172.

Or alternatively send e-mails to contact042ppro@gmail.com. He assures that such reports shall be accorded the necessary confidentiality and action.”