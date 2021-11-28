Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Police has arrested one Chiadiobi, an indigene of Enugu State, and a butcher at Tarzan market, Nkpor, Anambra state, over the killing of Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Anambra State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed the arrest of Chiadiobi.

The arrest came barely 24 hours after several media reported the killing of Kenechukwu Okeke by his former tenant, Chiadiobi.

Ikenga said the state police commissioner, Mr Echeng Eworo gave an order for the suspect to be arrested and questioned about the death of Okeke.

Though details of the arrest are still sketchy, Ikenga said the suspect had discarded his phone number and gone into hiding when it dawned on him that the killing of Okeke had become public, but he was later smoked out by police operatives, and is now helping police authorities with its investigations.

It would be recalled that Chiadiobi, a former tenant of Okeke, alongside his gang had confronted Okeke, matcheted him and poured fuel on him, while setting him ablaze.

Okeke died in the Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu in October this year, but his death remained silent, until it was reported by the media on Thursday.

Okeke was a pro-Buhari activist who dragged many to court for abusing the president, including celebrities and media outfits. He became popular last year when he took side with the federal government over the EndSARS protest, while also dragging celebrities who led protests to court.

Okeke’s wife, Mrs Odinakachi Okeke, confirmed the arrest of his husband’s killer.