Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka was gifted N6 million by the founder and senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The senior prophet also gave two other actors, who were with the ailing actor, N500,000 each.

Advertisement

Ani Chukwuemeka is currently battling for his life, said that the gesture from the man of God was shocking.

Narrating his ordeal, he said the state of his health had degenerated in 2020 as a wound, which developed in his buttocks was operated in Owerri.

The development, however, did not abate, stressing that a special type of diabetes he has been battling with kept worsening his situation.

He had made a video begging people to help him live on social media. It’ll be recalled that on the 23rd of October 2021, just last week, Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie had posted the video on his verified Instagram handle.

Chukwuemeka had disclosed in the video that he was also close to going blind as cataract had already developed in one of his eye.

He noted that the worsening health challenge had developed into a partial stroke, while calling on Nigerians to help him.

The Prophet saw the video online and was touched about the actor’s predicament.

Fufeyin then on Sunday at his church called out the actor and provided him with cash for the hospital bills while praying for him and others who were at the service with him.

Reacting to the gift, Chukwuemeka said, “I want to thank God for this wonderful gesture from the Senior Prophet of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. I am so happy. I never expected this.

“Even though I know that he helps people financially and otherwise. I never knew he was going to give me huge amount of money like this. I want to thank members of the church. I want to thank the prophet of God.”

Recall that Fufeyin had giving another dying actor Leo Mezie, who was battling with Kidney complications by providing him with N3million in April 2019 in the company of Kanayo O. Kanayo and many others.

Also in 2016, Prophet Fufeyin supported late actor Ernest Asuzu with an SUV Jeep worth N4million and cash gift of N2Million to start a new life to mention a few.