The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the November 6, Anambra gubernatorial election, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has received the blessings and endorsement of the heads of the traditional institution in the northern and southern senatorial zones of the State.

The royal fathers endorsed Soludo in two distinct resolution and communique signed by majority of the Traditional Rulers Forum of Anambra North and Anambra South and published in the SUN Newspaper of Friday, October 22, 2021.

They emphasized the need for Anambra to have a government that will continue the development trends which past and present APGA governments have instituted in the State especially in the area of infrastructural development and preservation of lives and property.

The traditional rulers also noted that the legacy projects of Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration, the International Cargo and Passenger airport, the 13,000 capacity convention centre and Awka township stadium needs to be preserved by the coming administration.

They concluded that Chukwuma Charles Soludo of APGA will most likely meet these expectations hence their recognition of his candidacy and endorsement.